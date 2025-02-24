European Commission hopes to open three clusters with Ukraine on EU accession in the first half of 2025
Kyiv • UNN
European Commissioner Martha Kos expects three clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU to open in the first half of 2024. The European Commission also offers Ukraine to join the EU's internal energy market by April 27.
European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos hopes to open three clusters of negotiations with the EU on Ukraine's accession during the Polish presidency in the first half of this year. She said this during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, UNN reports.
We have to accelerate the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, so we are as committed as Ukraine to make progress as quickly as possible. There are a number of steps that still need to be taken, but we hope that we will be able to open cluster 1 "Fundamentals", cluster 2 "Internal Market", cluster 6 "External Relations" already during the Polish presidency, and then we have another six months to open the other three
In addition, Kos noted that the European Commission is proposing that Ukraine fully join the EU's internal energy market by April 27.
By next summer, we will also be able to bring you to most of the domestic market for goods, which will give you a huge economic boost
Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 203024.02.25, 11:33 • 109226 views
Addendum
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat Ukraine's integration into the European Union should be accelerated.