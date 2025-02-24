ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
European Commission hopes to open three clusters with Ukraine on EU accession in the first half of 2025

European Commission hopes to open three clusters with Ukraine on EU accession in the first half of 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

European Commissioner Martha Kos expects three clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU to open in the first half of 2024. The European Commission also offers Ukraine to join the EU's internal energy market by April 27.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos hopes to open three clusters of negotiations with the EU on Ukraine's accession during the Polish presidency in the first half of this year. She said this during a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, UNN reports.

We have to accelerate the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, so we are as committed as Ukraine to make progress as quickly as possible. There are a number of steps that still need to be taken, but we hope that we will be able to open cluster 1 "Fundamentals", cluster 2 "Internal Market", cluster 6 "External Relations" already during the Polish presidency, and then we have another six months to open the other three 

- Kos said.

In addition, Kos noted that the European Commission is proposing that Ukraine fully join the EU's internal energy market by April 27.

By next summer, we will also be able to bring you to most of the domestic market for goods, which will give you a huge economic boost 

- Kos said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat Ukraine's integration into the European Union should be accelerated.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
