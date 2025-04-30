Europe will have difficulties in forming a 25,000-strong contingent of military personnel to participate in the "deterrence forces" in Ukraine, this is due to the fact that its armies are understaffed and underfunded, The Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the head of the British Defense Staff, Sir Tony Radakin, asked his colleagues on the continent whether they could assemble a 64,000-strong contingent to send to the country in the event of a peace agreement.

Defense ministers from all over Europe replied that they had "no chance" of reaching such a number, and that even 25,000 troops would be a "boost to joint efforts", a source familiar with the discussions in Brussels said.

Close allies have clearly expressed their doubts to British Defense Secretary John Healey, and noted that a force of this size would require 256,000 troops on the ground over two years, taking into account rotations.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakaliene told her colleagues: "Russia has 800,000 troops. Let me tell you, if we can't even gather 64,000, it doesn't look weak - it is weakness."

According to reports, Estonia and Finland were concerned that any deployment would "blur" their own border defenses, and Poland, Spain and Italy made it clear that they would not provide any soldiers.

Addition

Earlier, The Telegraph wrote that British peacekeepers sent to Ukraine could be held accountable under human rights law.



Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph