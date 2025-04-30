Europe will find it difficult to gather at least 25,000 troops for "deterrence forces" in Ukraine - The Times

$41.740.01
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
06:47 AM • 834 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98587 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 116033 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82283 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109118 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 98352 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82441 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 75989 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158579 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157456 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 10883 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 28755 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 18152 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 9708 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 9276 views
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7362 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74950 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98599 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158584 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157462 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 64471 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 81541 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 78556 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184119 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 94567 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Europe will find it difficult to gather at least 25,000 troops for "deterrence forces" in Ukraine - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

European armies are understaffed and underfunded, making it difficult to create a deterrent force in Ukraine. Many countries are not ready to provide soldiers.

Europe will find it difficult to gather at least 25,000 troops for "deterrence forces" in Ukraine - The Times

Europe will have difficulties in forming a 25,000-strong contingent of military personnel to participate in the "deterrence forces" in Ukraine, this is due to the fact that its armies are understaffed and underfunded, The Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the head of the British Defense Staff, Sir Tony Radakin, asked his colleagues on the continent whether they could assemble a 64,000-strong contingent to send to the country in the event of a peace agreement.

Defense ministers from all over Europe replied that they had "no chance" of reaching such a number, and that even 25,000 troops would be a "boost to joint efforts", a source familiar with the discussions in Brussels said.

Close allies have clearly expressed their doubts to British Defense Secretary John Healey, and noted that a force of this size would require 256,000 troops on the ground over two years, taking into account rotations.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakaliene told her colleagues: "Russia has 800,000 troops. Let me tell you, if we can't even gather 64,000, it doesn't look weak - it is weakness."

According to reports, Estonia and Finland were concerned that any deployment would "blur" their own border defenses, and Poland, Spain and Italy made it clear that they would not provide any soldiers.

Addition

Earlier, The Telegraph wrote that British peacekeepers sent to Ukraine could be held accountable under human rights law.

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph28.04.25, 07:19 • 48827 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
Tony Radakin
The Times
Finland
Lithuania
Italy
Spain
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
