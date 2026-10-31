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Europe Recognizes Ukrainian Service: Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi’s Emily Resort Wins Three Prestigious Awards

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Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi’s Emily Resort won three World Luxury Awards 2026. As Europe’s best premium medical resort, Emily Resort combines the development of premium leisure with support for healthcare and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Europe Recognizes Ukrainian Service: Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi’s Emily Resort Wins Three Prestigious Awards
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi

The Ukrainian Emily Resort complex, owned by businessman and philanthropist Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi, has won several prestigious awards at the 2026 World Luxury Awards. The main achievement was the title of Best Luxury Medical Resort in Europe, awarded in the premium medical resorts category.

In addition, Emily Wellness & SPA received the Best Luxury Spa & Stay in Ukraine award, while the "MIASO" restaurant was recognized in the Best Luxury Steakhouse in Ukraine category.

The three awards covered various areas of the complex’s operations and confirmed its standing in premium recreation, wellness, and gastronomy. For Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi, this is an important result of Emily Resort’s development as a multifunctional space combining medicine, wellness services, and a high level of hospitality.

Emily Resort: modern medicine and five-star service

The Emily Resort concept involves combining innovative medical and wellness technologies with the comfort of a premium resort. This format is aimed not only at recreation but also at restoring the body and caring for one’s health.

It was precisely this comprehensive approach that became one of the project’s key features. Guests can receive wellness services in an environment where attention to their well-being is combined with high service standards.

"We strive to develop Emily Resort as a space where modern technologies, a professional approach to wellness, and hospitality work together. It is important to us that the Ukrainian resort meet international expectations while remaining a project that Ukraine can be proud of," Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi noted.

Emily Resort’s international recognition also demonstrates the potential of Ukraine’s hospitality industry, which continues to develop even amid a full-scale war.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi: business development and support for Ukrainian medicine

Charity remains a separate area of Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi’s activities. Together with the "Rukh" football club and Emily Resort, he takes part in initiatives aimed at assisting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military personnel, civilians, and medical institutions.

In 2024, more than UAH 24 million was allocated to support Ukrainian defenders and medical institutions.

An important example of such support was assistance to the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv. FC "Rukh," its founder Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi, and Emily Resort provided the institution with UAH 2 million to purchase a set of cardiac surgery instruments for minimally invasive operations.

The funds were also directed toward prosthetics and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians at the Superhumans and Unbroken centers. Special attention was given to supporting the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital after a Russian missile strike.

"Heroes’ Cup" – another area of charitable activity

In October 2026, the Emily Resort grounds hosted the charitable football tournament "Heroes’ Cup" for the fourth time, dedicated to Ukraine’s Defenders and Defendresses Day. The event was initiated by the "Rukh" football club and its founder, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi. The tournament brought the sports community together in support of Ukrainian military personnel and became an example of how football events can serve not only a sporting purpose but also an important social function.

Hryhoriy Petrovych Kozlovskyi is known as the founder of FC "Rukh" and its football academy, as well as a businessman and philanthropist. The development of sports, social projects, and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain important areas of his activities.

The 2026 World Luxury Awards increased Emily Resort’s international visibility. At the same time, charitable contributions supporting medical institutions, rehabilitation centers, and Ukrainian defenders demonstrate that the activities of Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi and Emily Resort extend beyond hospitality to helping society amid the war.

Lilia Podolyak

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