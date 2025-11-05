ukenru
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Europe prepares joint plan for rapid troop movement "in case of war"

Kyiv

The European Commission is developing a "military Schengen" plan to ensure the rapid transportation of military equipment and personnel in the event of a possible armed conflict with Russia.

Europe prepares joint plan for rapid troop movement "in case of war"

The European Union is preparing for the rapid transportation of military forces and the possible evacuation of wounded in the event of a conflict with Russia. The European Commission has promised to present a "military Schengen" by mid-November, which provides for the abolition of border controls if necessary.

UNN reports with reference to RMF FM.

Details

European Commission (EC) officials are discussing a "military Schengen," referring to the abolition of border controls, as part of the development of a step-by-step plan for EU military mobility, in the event of real hostilities on the territory of the Commonwealth countries.

The plan is to create an EU military mobility zone with harmonized rules and procedures, as well as a network of land corridors, airports, and seaports. All this is to ensure the efficient transportation of soldiers and military equipment in the event of war or a serious crisis, Radio Muzyka Fakty reports.

The European Commission plans to present the document on EU military mobility on November 19.

- RMF FM correspondent reports.

Recently, MEP Dariusz Joński of the European Parliament's Defense Committee noted that European bridges, roads, and railways are unsuitable for the rapid movement of tanks, soldiers, and military supplies.

Transporting tanks from the West to the Eastern flank can lead to tanks getting stuck in tunnels and complex bureaucracy, and bridges will not withstand the passage of these vehicles.

- warns a member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee.

So, among the main tasks is the elimination of obstacles to transportation.

The EC is also working on standardizing rules for cross-border transportation. For now, military transports often have to wait several days for transit permits.

Recall

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO much earlier than 2036, as predicted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies. This was indicated by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in one of their materials in early October 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

