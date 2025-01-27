Europe cautiously optimistic about Trump's Ukraine remarks - Politico

Europe is cautiously optimistic about US President Donald Trump's comments on Ukraine, Politico reports, UNN writes.

"Donald Trump has wasted no time in unnerving Europeans with threats to seize Greenland and start trade wars. But there is a surprising case where Europe is cautiously optimistic: Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

As noted, Trump's threat to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Moscow if it does not reach an agreement to end the war "sent a welcome signal to European allies and other supporters of Ukraine.

"And Ukraine's supporters more broadly take this as proof that he understands the stakes of war as well as they do, and will not abandon Ukraine - or NATO allies - in future dealings with Putin," the article says.

At the same time, the newspaper notes that "there are other early signs that have given Ukrainians and European allies glimmers of optimism: Trump has filled his cabinet with prominent Russia hawks such as National Security Advisor Mike Volz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he has launched a new campaign to raise NATO's defense spending benchmark to 5 percent of GDP, and "some of Trump's Republican allies on Capitol Hill remain staunchly pro-Ukrainian.

"I'd be lying if I said we weren't nervous" about Trump's return, said the European ambassador, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. "We are preparing for a lot of headaches, but one area where I would venture to be cautiously optimistic is Ukraine and NATO," he said.

Other pro-Ukrainian Republicans are noted to point to the fact that in 2019, Trump backed out of a grand nuclear deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, despite all the hype surrounding the historic summit. He could do the same in his negotiations with Putin over Ukraine, they say.

"He understands the stakes with Putin," said one administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter candidly. - "He knows a bad deal when he sees one, and he may walk away again.

Reportedly, "another advantage pointed out by administration insiders is that the Russiagate scandal, which marred his first administration because of the role Moscow secretly played in trying to help his election, is certainly in the rearview mirror in their eyes.

"He doesn't have that extra baggage of Russiagate clouding all his messages and positions this time," said another new administration official. - "And say what you want about his methods, but do you really think he wants to be known in the history books as ‘the man who lost Ukraine’?

"The war has also shifted the consensus in Europe toward Trump's view that NATO members should spend more on their own defense," the publication points out.

A person familiar with Trump's thoughts on Ukraine, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, said that "the president's initial comments about ending the war should be taken seriously," the newspaper writes. His attempts to put public pressure on Putin, to create leverage in the negotiations, are consistent with his longstanding interest in playing a decisive role in any deal, the person said.

At the same time, the publication notes that "tariffs and sanctions are a far cry from the money and weapons that the Biden administration has sent to support Ukraine." Trump, as indicated, has unnerved European allies with his fixation on Greenland and his and his allies' open support for far-right political parties in Europe, "many of which have ties or are close to Putin." "Greenland and interference in UK politics and the German elections are of great concern," said the EU official, who admitted that his initial statements on Russia and the war in Ukraine were "quite promising.

And Trump's unpredictability is already causing headaches in political circles, as Democratic lawmakers are outraged by the US president's promises of potentially costly trade wars and fiery calls to allied leaders in Denmark over Greenland. "I don't know how Trump's Russia policy could be worse yet, but it's Trump, and he's so unpredictable and petty that it could always be worse," said House member Democrat Sarah Jacobs. - "Let's not pretend that he's conducting foreign policy in some normal way.

In addition, the newspaper writes, if Trump fills some corners of his team with hawks on Russia, he fills other corners with skeptics about continuing to send aid to Ukraine. The most prominent example is reportedly "Vice President J.D. Vance, who as a senator opposed the continuation of US military support for Ukraine, arguing that Washington should mobilize all its military resources to confront China." Former US Vice President Mike Pence, as noted, downplayed the importance of Vance's views on Ukraine. "Yes, he was the author of the bill to cut off funding for Ukraine. But I expect him to concede to President Trump's views on all of these issues," Pence said.

"Other analysts believe that Trump, unlike former President Joe Biden, does not see the war as a serious threat to global democracy, which increases the risk that he will agree to a bad deal with Putin," the newspaper writes.

"European officials also fear that any deal with Putin that ends hostilities in Ukraine will only give Putin time to rearm and regroup his war-weary army to launch new attacks years from now," the newspaper notes. "Trump should also focus not only on what to give Putin, but also on what to give Zelenskiy, including, above all, effective, long-term security guarantees," said Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia. - "Simply appeasing Putin will not lead to peace.

