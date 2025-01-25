ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Zelensky reveals Trump's position on ending the war in Ukraine

Zelensky reveals Trump's position on ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56807 views

President Zelenskiy said that Trump supports a quick end to the war with Russia, but Putin does not. According to Zelenskyy, the United States has more influence than China in resolving the conflict.

Speaking with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the newly elected US President  Donald Trump supports a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but it is Putin who does not want this.

I could feel it in the meeting that he wanted this. I told him frankly that Putin definitely does not want this, so it will not happen quickly.

- Zelensky said in an interview.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian state noted that it is Donald Trump who “thanks to the strength, sanctions, strength of the United States, and the economy” can accelerate the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

At least, that he can do it sooner than anyone else in the world today - in terms of the army, the economy, the impact on the world economy, and his personal characteristics.  I believe that he can influence it definitely sooner than others.

- The President of Ukraine said. 

“I believe that China is also very influential, but the United States is more so,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy added. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising