Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 764 views

On the night of June 5, the Russians attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child. Houses were destroyed, there are wounded, large-scale fires broke out.

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

On the night of June 5, the Russians massively attacked the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, with drones. At least five people were killed in the shelling, including a one-year-old child. This is reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vyacheslav Chaus, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked the city of Pryluky with strike drones (preliminarily, at least 6 drones of the "geran" type). 

- wrote Vyacheslav Chaus in his Telegram channel.

Houses in residential areas were damaged by the explosions.

Preliminary reports indicate five people killed - including two women and a one-year-old child, who were found under the rubble

- the official said in a statement.

As clarified in the SES, the child was 1 year and 4 months old.

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, there is also information about six wounded at the moment, they have been hospitalized to local hospitals and are receiving all the necessary assistance.

It is noted that large-scale fires broke out in the residential sector as a result of the impact.

Two residential buildings, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded, including a pregnant woman. Hits were recorded in apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
