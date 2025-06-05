Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

On the night of June 5, the Russians massively attacked the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, with drones. At least five people were killed in the shelling, including a one-year-old child. This is reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vyacheslav Chaus, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked the city of Pryluky with strike drones (preliminarily, at least 6 drones of the "geran" type). - wrote Vyacheslav Chaus in his Telegram channel.

Houses in residential areas were damaged by the explosions.

Preliminary reports indicate five people killed - including two women and a one-year-old child, who were found under the rubble - the official said in a statement.

As clarified in the SES, the child was 1 year and 4 months old.

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, there is also information about six wounded at the moment, they have been hospitalized to local hospitals and are receiving all the necessary assistance.

It is noted that large-scale fires broke out in the residential sector as a result of the impact.

Two residential buildings, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded, including a pregnant woman. Hits were recorded in apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

