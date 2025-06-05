Night shelling of Kharkiv: OVA showed photos of the consequences of the Russian attack

At dawn on June 5, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), Oleg Syniehubov, published a photo of the aftermath of the enemy's night attack on Kharkiv on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, 17 people were injured in the combined shelling by the Russian Federation, including a pregnant woman, children and a 93-year-old woman.

"As a result of the UAV strikes, the facades of multi-storey buildings were smashed, windows were broken and apartments were damaged," Syniehubov added.

Recall

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded, including a pregnant woman. Hits were recorded in apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments and cars were on fire.

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs