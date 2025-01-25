Trump does not rule out the use of frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump may consider sending Ukraine more US military aid paid for by frozen Russian assets, according to Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, UNN reports citing the New York Post.

Details

This will benefit not only Ukraine but also the American defense industry, said the retired lieutenant general.

While noting that arming Ukraine is still "an important part" of achieving peace, Kellogg said there are "other parts that are just as important, and I think the president understands that.

"You have all these options, and you want to present the president of the United States with several options so we can choose which one he wants," he told Fox News.

"But I think we've always talked about it-we've talked about it repeatedly-about using frozen Russian assets for this, for buying American weapons," he continued.

"It's one piece of the puzzle that needs to be discussed, and it will be on the table with the president to discuss it, but it's not the piece that should solve the problem," he said.

