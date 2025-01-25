ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101956 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109937 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137111 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113475 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump does not rule out the use of frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

Trump does not rule out the use of frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69693 views

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg has announced the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. This would benefit both Ukraine and the US defense industry.

US President Donald Trump may consider sending Ukraine more US military aid paid for by frozen Russian assets, according to Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, UNN reports citing the New York Post.

Details

This will benefit not only Ukraine but also the American defense industry, said the retired lieutenant general.

While noting that arming Ukraine is still "an important part" of achieving peace, Kellogg said there are "other parts that are just as important, and I think the president understands that.

"You have all these options, and you want to present the president of the United States with several options so we can choose which one he wants," he told Fox News.

"But I think we've always talked about it-we've talked about it repeatedly-about using frozen Russian assets for this, for buying American weapons," he continued.

"It's one piece of the puzzle that needs to be discussed, and it will be on the table with the president to discuss it, but it's not the piece that should solve the problem," he said.

Kellogg: lower oil prices could be the key to ending the war in Ukraine25.01.25, 08:50 • 34194 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

