Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if it does not end the war in Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102015 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104290 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137178 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103831 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121682 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74638 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116626 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47618 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48847 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100808 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168468 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33842 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121678 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140851 views
Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if it does not end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127361 views

Donald Trump called on Russia to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine. He warned of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if the war continues.

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow otherwise. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

I do not want to harm Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with President Putin. We should never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60 million lives in the process. With all of this in mind, I would be doing a great favor to Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and to President Putin. Make a deal now and end this senseless war. It will only get worse from here 

- Trump wrote.

He noted that if an agreement to end the war is not signed soon, he will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries.

Let's end this war, which would never have started if I had been president. We can do it the easy way or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It is time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost 

- Trump added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat it is impossible to talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on an equal footing because he understands only the language of force.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising