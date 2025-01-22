Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if it does not end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow otherwise. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

I do not want to harm Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with President Putin. We should never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60 million lives in the process. With all of this in mind, I would be doing a great favor to Russia, whose economy is collapsing, and to President Putin. Make a deal now and end this senseless war. It will only get worse from here - Trump wrote.

He noted that if an agreement to end the war is not signed soon, he will have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries.

Let's end this war, which would never have started if I had been president. We can do it the easy way or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It is time to make a deal. No more lives must be lost - Trump added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat it is impossible to talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on an equal footing because he understands only the language of force.