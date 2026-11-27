In Batumi, Georgia, the Europa League football match between Turkey’s "Beşiktaş" and Israel’s "Hapoel" Be’er Sheva was stopped for 35 minutes due to clashes between fans and police. This was reported by "Meduza", writes UNN.

Details

Tensions arose even before the match began, when the Turkish footballers refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents. Later, one of the "Beşiktaş" fans unfurled a Palestinian flag in the stands. Security guards tried to take it away, but other fans stood up for the supporter.

In the 21st minute of the match, unrest broke out again. Georgian police used tear gas, while Turkish fans began ripping out seats and throwing them at law enforcement officers.

The "Beşiktaş" management condemned the actions of the Georgian police, accusing them of using disproportionate force. Six of the club’s main rivals in the Turkish championship expressed solidarity with the club.

Why the match was held in Georgia

The match between "Beşiktaş" and "Hapoel" was initially supposed to take place in Istanbul. However, the Turkish authorities said they would be unable to guarantee the safety of the Israeli footballers.

As a result, UEFA decided to move the match to neutral ground in Batumi, but the unrest could not be avoided.

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