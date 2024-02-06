EU urged to support mandatory sorting of mixed household waste

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51998 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114560 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120319 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162549 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265501 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176467 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166763 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236054 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75846 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53384 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88959 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49179 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29091 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233339 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96690 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100016 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116597 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117289 views
EU urged to support mandatory sorting of mixed household waste

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24513 views

Mandatory sorting of mixed household waste is the only way to meet EU recycling targets, according to business and environmental groups.

Representatives of business and environmental groups have published a joint letter calling on EU politicians to support mandatory sorting of mixed household waste. According to them, this is the only way to achieve the EU's waste recycling goals, Euractiv writes, UNN reports. 

Details

The authors of the letter call on the European Parliament to introduce an obligation for EU countries to sort mixed household waste. This means that recyclable materials will be removed before they are sent to incineration or landfills.

The appeal was supported by a coalition of 19 green non-profit organizations and business groups. 

The European Parliament's Environment Committee is currently considering amendments to the proposed revision of the EU Waste Framework Directive put forward by the European Commission last year.

The proposed revision, presented in July, aims to combat textile and food waste and obliges all EU member states to collect used clothing and textiles to recycle them. 

However, environmental groups argue that the revision should go beyond the initial focus on textiles and also address mixed waste - the residue left over after households sort paper, glass, metals, and plastics into separate containers.

Kremlin wants to build six landfills in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - resistance15.01.24, 06:29 • 33076 views

"Mandatory sorting of mixed waste is the only viable option" in cases where recyclable materials are not separately collected, the joint letter says.

According to the signatories, this is the only way to achieve the higher recycling targets set out in the Waste Framework Directive, which is currently under revision.

Great Britain wins the first SpoGomi World Championship in Tokyo24.11.23, 06:15 • 25870 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
great-britainGreat Britain
european-unionEuropean Union
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising