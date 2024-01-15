Russians are initiating an environmental disaster in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is planning to build a number of landfills on the temporarily occupied lands of eastern Ukraine that will serve the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy plans to create six such landfills in the TOT of Luhansk region, and three more in Donetsk region. They plan to bring garbage there not only from the TOT, but also from Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

It should be noted that the enemy is already practicing the removal of garbage from Rostov region to the TOT of Donetsk region, while abandoning plans to build a new landfill near Rostov due to protests from local residents Sprotyva added.

