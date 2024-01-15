ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 80934 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109813 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137082 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175936 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167188 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Exclusive

Kremlin wants to build six landfills in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - resistance

Kremlin wants to build six landfills in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33078 views

The enemy plans to create six such landfills in the TOT of Luhansk region, and three more in Donetsk region. They plan to bring garbage there not only from the TOT, but also from Rostov, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions.

Russians are initiating an environmental disaster in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is planning to build a number of landfills on the temporarily occupied lands of eastern Ukraine that will serve the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy plans to create six such landfills in the TOT of Luhansk region, and three more in Donetsk region. They plan to bring garbage there not only from the TOT, but also from Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

It should be noted that the enemy is already practicing the removal of garbage from Rostov region to the TOT of Donetsk region, while abandoning plans to build a new landfill near Rostov due to protests from local residents

Sprotyva added.

russia brings medical teams from karelia to temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia - National Resistance14.01.24, 15:46 • 37623 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

