russia brings medical teams from karelia to temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia - National Resistance

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101255 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112137 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142225 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139118 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171978 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284085 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178250 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148858 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48176 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37517 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70332 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 39902 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59419 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251448 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236543 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261763 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59419 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123260 views
russia brings medical teams from karelia to temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia - National Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37624 views

Medical teams from karelia are working in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian resistance movement has received lists of all medical teams that arrived in Ukraine from russia.

Doctors from Karelia have arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Due to the lack of personnel in the TOT, the occupiers continue to bring medical teams from the territory of the russian federation. This happens on a rotational basis with bonuses paid to participants of the illegal business trip

- the statement said.

Details

Medical teams from karelia are currently working in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia. According to the National Resistance Center, anesthesiologists, an oncologist, ultrasound diagnosticians and therapists are working. The Ukrainian Resistance Movement notes that it has received lists of all medical teams that have arrived in Ukraine from russia.

At the same time, there is information that the quality and accessibility of medical services for the local population remains critically low. In particular, all hospitals in the temporarily occupied regions have an order to prioritize servicing the russian military.

Even when providing emergency assistance, preference is given to russians. As a result, the situation in the temporarily occupied regions is critical amid the worsening epidemiological situation and the humanitarian crisis in general. Civilian deaths are increasing significantly

- reports Resistance.

russian federation tries to hide information about losses in the war in Ukraine on the eve of elections - National Resistance Center14.01.24, 14:46 • 36656 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

