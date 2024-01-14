russian federation tries to hide information about losses in the war in Ukraine on the eve of elections - National Resistance Center

On the eve of the elections, the russian government is introducing new restrictions on access to public information to hide the real costs of personnel in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

A number of regional branches of the Pension Fund of the russian federation, in particular in Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, have already received letters instructing them to stop uploading information on the facts of financial support and social measures for Svo participants and their families to the Unified State Information System of Social Security - the statement said.

On the eve of the presidential election, the russian authorities are trying to limit information about the deaths of Russian citizens in the war against Ukraine, fearing the growth of anti-Putin sentiment.

According to the sources of the Center of National Resistance, the Pension Fund of the russian federation received an urgent order to classify data on cash payments to the occupiers and their families. After all, they are direct evidence for calculating the real losses of the Russian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories received orders to restrict the list of persons who have access to information about the presence of Russian personnel in Ukraine.

the russian invaders continue preparations for the propaganda show called "presidential elections in russia" in the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy has started preparing "observers.

