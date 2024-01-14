370 thousand occupants and more than 6 thousand tanks: General Staff updates data on russian losses in Ukraine

From February 24, 2022, to January 14, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 370 thousand russian invaders, including 840 people over the past day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

- 6075 enemy tanks (+10),

- armored combat vehicles - 11302 (+33),

- artillery systems - 8747 (+19),

- MLRS - 957 (+0), air defense systems - 648 (+2),

- airplanes - 329 (+0),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6861 (+13),

- cruise missiles - 1814 (+8),

- ships/boats - 23 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11667 (+35),

- special equipment - 1353 (+8).

Recall

"Over the past day , the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted strikes on 11 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

