General Staff: Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the beginning of the large-scale war

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 62466 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107941 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136928 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148811 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103055 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102804 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104805 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73496 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46944 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 62471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259383 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33380 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136928 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105982 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105990 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122151 views
General Staff: Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the beginning of the large-scale war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75404 views

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks in Ukraine, the frequency of which is increasing.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Russian terrorists have used chemical weapons in Ukraine 626 times. At the same time, the dynamics of Russian use of such weapons is growing. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The Defense Forces recorded 626 cases of the use of ammunition containing toxic chemicals by the Russian Federation. Of these, 51 cases were recorded in January of this year alone,

- the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the General Staff noted that the dynamics of use is growing. For example, up to 10 cases of chemical use are recorded daily.

Most often, the enemy uses grenades, such as K-51, RGMs, which are dropped from UAVs. However, they also use improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances. Artillery shelling with shells containing chemically hazardous substances is also carried out.

In particular, on December 14, 2023, the use of a new type of special gas grenades RG-VO containing the chemical CS was detected.

Addendum

It is noted that 36 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals were documented and sent for investigative actions within the framework of criminal proceedings by radiation, chemical, biological intelligence groups from the military units of the Support Forces Command together with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Humeniuk: Occupants are trying to frighten with data on the use of chemical weapons 31.12.23, 09:37 • 36652 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

