General Staff: Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the beginning of the large-scale war

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Russian terrorists have used chemical weapons in Ukraine 626 times. At the same time, the dynamics of Russian use of such weapons is growing. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The Defense Forces recorded 626 cases of the use of ammunition containing toxic chemicals by the Russian Federation. Of these, 51 cases were recorded in January of this year alone, - the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the General Staff noted that the dynamics of use is growing. For example, up to 10 cases of chemical use are recorded daily.

Most often, the enemy uses grenades, such as K-51, RGMs, which are dropped from UAVs. However, they also use improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances. Artillery shelling with shells containing chemically hazardous substances is also carried out.

In particular, on December 14, 2023, the use of a new type of special gas grenades RG-VO containing the chemical CS was detected.

Addendum

It is noted that 36 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals were documented and sent for investigative actions within the framework of criminal proceedings by radiation, chemical, biological intelligence groups from the military units of the Support Forces Command together with the Security Service of Ukraine.

