EU targets €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

EU countries are preparing a military aid package worth at least 6 billion euros for Ukraine, as they seek to strengthen Kiev's strategic position at the beginning of negotiations with Russia under the leadership of the United States. This was reported by Politico citing the words of three EU diplomats, reports UNN.

Details

The package, which is expected to include everything from 1.5 million artillery shells to air defense systems, would be one of the largest EU military aid packages since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and could be unveiled ahead of a highly symbolic visit by European commissioners to Kiev on Feb. 24.

The two diplomats said the 6 billion euros was a starting point that could rise to 10 billion euros or more as countries examine their stockpiles to see what they can send to Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to study the package, the contents of which were first reported by POLITICO on Monday, during a regular meeting in Brussels next week.

Countries will be able to contribute military uniforms or cash. Their financial contribution will be proportional to their gross national income, one diplomat said.

The large military aid package will be a tangible demonstration of the EU's determination to support Ukraine after an emergency meeting of leaders in Paris on Monday failed to make concrete decisions. The EU was sidelined in talks between the U.S. and Russia on ending the war, causing confusion in EU capitals as well as in Kiev.

The increased military support could help Ukraine replenish its armed forces, deter Russian attacks on the front lines and protect its cities from air attacks as Kiev prepares for peace talks. It could also strengthen the EU's argument for inclusion in the talks, the first round of which between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concluded Tuesday in Riyadh.

EU diplomats are still discussing the details of the aid package that was requested by the European External Action Service, the bloc's foreign arm. It remains to be seen whether the EU as a whole will approve it or whether the deal will be backed by a coalition of willing countries. One diplomat said unanimous approval was unlikely given Hungary's opposition.

