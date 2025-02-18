EU targets €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30468 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 57770 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113053 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100113 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112456 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116635 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150637 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56844 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107346 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69271 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32373 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57687 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141473 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25365 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 57687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133281 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135164 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163548 views
EU targets €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35977 views

EU countries plan to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 6 to 10bn euros. The package includes artillery shells and air defense systems and may be presented by 24 February.

EU countries are preparing a military aid package worth at least 6 billion euros for Ukraine, as they seek to strengthen Kiev's strategic position at the beginning of negotiations with Russia under the leadership of the United States. This was reported by Politico citing the words of three EU diplomats, reports UNN.

Details

The package, which is expected to include everything from 1.5 million artillery shells to air defense systems, would be one of the largest EU military aid packages since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and could be unveiled ahead of a highly symbolic visit by European commissioners to Kiev on Feb. 24.

The two diplomats said the 6 billion euros was a starting point that could rise to 10 billion euros or more as countries examine their stockpiles to see what they can send to Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to study the package, the contents of which were first reported by POLITICO on Monday, during a regular meeting in Brussels next week.

Countries will be able to contribute military uniforms or cash. Their financial contribution will be proportional to their gross national income, one diplomat said.

The large military aid package will be a tangible demonstration of the EU's determination to support Ukraine after an emergency meeting of leaders in Paris on Monday failed to make concrete decisions. The EU was sidelined in talks between the U.S. and Russia on ending the war, causing confusion in EU capitals as well as in Kiev.

The increased military support could help Ukraine replenish its armed forces, deter Russian attacks on the front lines and protect its cities from air attacks as Kiev prepares for peace talks. It could also strengthen the EU's argument for inclusion in the talks, the first round of which between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concluded Tuesday in Riyadh.

EU diplomats are still discussing the details of the aid package that was requested by the European External Action Service, the bloc's foreign arm. It remains to be seen whether the EU as a whole will approve it or whether the deal will be backed by a coalition of willing countries. One diplomat said unanimous approval was unlikely given Hungary's opposition.

“In the near future": EU ambassadors plan to discuss providing Ukraine with 5 billion euros in military aid17.02.2025, 22:40 • 34102 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
riyadhRiyadh
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

