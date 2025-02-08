ukenru
EU prepares sanctions against 25 Chinese companies for helping Russia - SCMP

EU prepares sanctions against 25 Chinese companies for helping Russia - SCMP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97272 views

The European Union plans to blacklist 25 Chinese companies for circumventing sanctions against Russia. Companies from China and Hong Kong will be banned from supplying goods from the EU because of their assistance to the Russian military.

As part of the 16th package of sanctions, the European Union plans to add 25 Chinese companies to the blacklist of companies that circumvent sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

“The European Union plans to add another 25 Chinese companies to the blacklist of companies that circumvent sanctions against Russia as part of the next package of measures aimed at curbing Moscow's military efforts,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that companies registered in China and Hong Kong will be prohibited from supplying goods from the EU if the package is agreed upon.

“So far, the unnamed companies are accused of selling European goods to Russian buyers linked to the military, who are banned from accessing them. One Chinese entity is expected to be sanctioned as part of the sixteenth package of measures since the start of the war in February 2022, which means a ban on entry and freezing of any assets in the 27 EU member states,” the publication adds.

The sources noted that the sanctions have not stopped the flow of dual-use goods from China to the Russian military, and that Beijing remains “the worst offender in terms of circumventing sanctions” and that, despite European protests, it is “in full swing” to develop trade in such goods.

Recall

The European Union is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be ready by February. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of continuing economic pressure and military support for Ukraine.

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July27.01.25, 14:31 • 138892 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina

