EU prepares new sanctions against Belarus over hybrid attacks on Lithuania - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the preparation of new EU sanctions against Belarus. This is a response to hybrid actions against Lithuania, including an increase in the number of incursions by contraband balloons.

EU prepares new sanctions against Belarus over hybrid attacks on Lithuania - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, stated that the European Union is preparing new sanctions against Belarus in response to its hybrid actions against Lithuania. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the politician, the situation on the border with Belarus is deteriorating, with the number of incursions of contraband balloons into Lithuanian airspace increasing.

Such hybrid attacks by the Lukashenka regime are absolutely unacceptable. We continue to stand in full solidarity with Lithuania. We are preparing further measures within our sanctions regime.

– emphasized von der Leyen.

Recall

On November 23 and 24, the airport in the capital of Lithuania temporarily restricted its airspace due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling aerostat signals.

Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters01.12.25, 19:10 • 2440 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Belarus
Gitanas Nausėda
European Commission
European Union
Lithuania
Ursula von der Leyen