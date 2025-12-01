EU prepares new sanctions against Belarus over hybrid attacks on Lithuania - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, stated that the European Union is preparing new sanctions against Belarus in response to its hybrid actions against Lithuania. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the politician, the situation on the border with Belarus is deteriorating, with the number of incursions of contraband balloons into Lithuanian airspace increasing.

Such hybrid attacks by the Lukashenka regime are absolutely unacceptable. We continue to stand in full solidarity with Lithuania. We are preparing further measures within our sanctions regime. – emphasized von der Leyen.

Recall

On November 23 and 24, the airport in the capital of Lithuania temporarily restricted its airspace due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling aerostat signals.

Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters