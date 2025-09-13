$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 15764 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 14240 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 24051 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 32103 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30703 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 28631 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23183 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32391 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20373 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
EU prepares new rules for stricter visa restrictions on Russians - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The European Commission is preparing new recommendations for member states on stricter restrictions on issuing visas to Russians. The document provides for stricter criteria but will not be mandatory, leaving the decision to national governments.

EU prepares new rules for stricter visa restrictions on Russians - Politico

The EU is preparing new rules for member states to more strictly limit the issuance of visas to Russians after years of pressure from eastern neighbors. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The new European Commission guidelines, to be published at the end of the year, envisage stricter criteria for issuing visas to Russians. Officials note that the document will not be binding on member states, but will only provide general guidelines.

In 2024, more than half a million Russians received Schengen visas, which is significantly less than the pre-war level in 2019, when more than 4 million were issued.

The European Commission also emphasizes security risks. In part, the new guidelines will focus on addressing new challenges related to security threats, while leaving national governments the right to make decisions.

Representatives of Russia's neighboring countries, such as Latvia and the Czech Republic, are actively lobbying for a unified EU approach to visa restrictions. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský noted that Russian diplomats abuse freedom of movement to organize subversive operations.

This is an unnecessary advantage that we give to the Russian regime, and it is being abused to facilitate subversive operations.

- said the minister.

At the same time, representatives of the Russian opposition, including Yulia Navalnaya, call on the EU not to punish ordinary citizens, but to direct restrictions against oligarchs, security forces and regime propagandists.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
European Commission
Latvia
Jan Lipavský
European Union
Czech Republic