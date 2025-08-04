EU overtakes US in tourism revenue: which countries earn the most

The EU has surpassed the US in international tourism revenue, approximately doubling the result shown by the United States in 2023, according to data released on Monday by Eurostat, writes UNN.

In 2023, the EU received 25.9% of global international tourism receipts. Among non-EU countries, the highest shares were in: the United States (12.3%) - Eurostat reported.

As stated, 15.2% of the revenue in the reporting year was obtained from tourism within the EU; 10.7% - from non-EU countries.

If we consider EU countries separately, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Austria, Greece, the Netherlands, Croatia, and Poland also fall among the countries that have at least 1.0% of global international tourism receipts. - Eurostat noted.

In 2023, 18 non-EU countries received at least 1.0% of global international tourism receipts. The United States' share was 12.3%, significantly higher than the share recorded for other non-EU countries; the United Kingdom had the next largest share (4.8%).

As noted, international tourism revenues in 2023 were equivalent to 2.5% of the EU's GDP. This included 1.5% of GDP from international tourism between EU countries and 1.0% of GDP from international tourism from non-EU countries. The share for 2023 was 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous year, continuing the recovery from COVID-19.

