EU opens €17 million call for proposals to support Ukrainian civil society

The European Union has announced the opening of a new call for projects under the Ukraine Facility worth 17 million euros to support civil society in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, on social network X, and the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER) on Facebook.

"The EU has always been Ukraine's biggest supporter. And we will continue to be! Today, we are launching a new EU4CSOs call for proposals worth 17 million euros. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine's impressive civil society – providing support to the voices of a resilient and united Ukraine," the diplomat said. - the diplomat stated.

The IER reported that the competition includes five thematic areas:

women and gender equality

media

human rights

social cohesion

youth

It is noted that public organizations from all over Ukraine can participate.

"From the first days of Ukrainians' struggle for freedom, the EU has been there, supporting reforms, community reconstruction, and the protection of democracy. The new competition is more than just funding; it is long-term support for people, ideas, and the future of Ukraine," the Institute's post reads.

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is a financial support program for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024–2027. It aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and deepening of Ukraine's European integration.

Recall

Ukraine received 46.1 million euros in loan funds from the European Investment Bank for four projects to support urban development. The funds were transferred to the special fund of the state budget and are aimed at reconstructing water supply, sewerage, energy efficiency, and purchasing public transport.

