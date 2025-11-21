EU opens €17 million call for proposals to support Ukrainian civil society

$42.090.00
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 11380 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 13469 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 23762 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 42472 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 36528 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 55077 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 62629 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64962 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27311 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Popular news
Japan and China on the verge of new escalation: Beijing imposes sanctions, Tokyo refuses to apologizeNovember 20, 05:12 PM • 5976 views
Why don't Russians and Ukrainians, instead of killing each other, start trading, visiting each other - VanceNovember 20, 05:17 PM • 4226 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the warNovember 20, 05:33 PM • 11773 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 27: a woman's body was recovered from under the rubble.November 20, 06:18 PM • 7830 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concludedNovember 20, 08:00 PM • 9324 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 41175 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 03:30 PM • 55075 views
November 20, 03:30 PM • 55075 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 62628 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64961 views
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64961 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 64885 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 29912 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 43628 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 65892 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 62452 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 63276 views
EU opens €17 million call for proposals to support Ukrainian civil society

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The European Union has announced a new €17 million call for proposals under the Ukraine Facility to support civil society in Ukraine. The call includes five thematic areas, and civil society organizations from all over Ukraine are eligible to participate.

EU opens €17 million call for proposals to support Ukrainian civil society

The European Union has announced the opening of a new call for projects under the Ukraine Facility worth 17 million euros to support civil society in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, on social network X, and the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER) on Facebook.

"The EU has always been Ukraine's biggest supporter. And we will continue to be! Today, we are launching a new EU4CSOs call for proposals worth 17 million euros. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine's impressive civil society – providing support to the voices of a resilient and united Ukraine," the diplomat said.

- the diplomat stated.

The IER reported that the competition includes five thematic areas:

  • women and gender equality
    • media
      • human rights
        • social cohesion
          • youth

            It is noted that public organizations from all over Ukraine can participate.

            "From the first days of Ukrainians' struggle for freedom, the EU has been there, supporting reforms, community reconstruction, and the protection of democracy. The new competition is more than just funding; it is long-term support for people, ideas, and the future of Ukraine," the Institute's post reads.

            For reference

            The Ukraine Facility is a financial support program for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024–2027. It aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and deepening of Ukraine's European integration.

            Recall

            Ukraine received 46.1 million euros in loan funds from the European Investment Bank for four projects to support urban development. The funds were transferred to the special fund of the state budget and are aimed at reconstructing water supply, sewerage, energy efficiency, and purchasing public transport.

            EU Council approves updated Ukraine Plan under Ukraine Facility program25.10.25, 19:26 • 5630 views

            Vita Zelenetska

