EU Council approves updated Ukraine Plan under Ukraine Facility program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

The Council of the European Union has approved amendments to Ukraine's Plan under the Ukraine Facility program, adopted by the government in August 2025. The amendments concerned the adjustment of the implementation deadlines for certain steps, while Ukraine's commitments remained unchanged.

EU Council approves updated Ukraine Plan under Ukraine Facility program

The Council of the European Union approved amendments to Ukraine's Plan within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, adopted by the government in August 2025. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the work on the changes lasted several months, together with experts from the European Commission, the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), and the central executive bodies of Ukraine. Coordination was carried out by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Ukraine's commitments during the update of the document remained unchanged.

The amendments concerned the adjustment of the deadlines for the implementation of individual steps in accordance with the logic of reform implementation.

The approval of the revised Ukraine Plan by the EU Council is a testament to the trust of our partners and a confirmation of progress in implementing the steps. We operate in a dynamic environment, and updating the Plan allows us to take into account the real economic context. The adopted changes do not alter the essence of reforms and commitments but demonstrate the stability of the partnership and the predictability of processes.

- said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Ukraine will continue to implement the Plan in full and within the updated timeframes agreed with the European Commission.

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is a financial support program for Ukraine from the European Union amounting to €50 billion for 2024–2027. It aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and deepening of Ukraine's European integration.

Ukraine received over 46 million euros from the EIB for urban infrastructure development23.10.25, 04:52 • 3698 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine