EU may hit US tech sector with possible Trump tariffs

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101244 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127042 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160544 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104599 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100689 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108835 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150785 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103154 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108835 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137504 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139285 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167153 views
EU may hit US tech sector with possible Trump tariffs

EU may hit US tech sector with possible Trump tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29701 views

The EU plans to use an “anti-coercion tool” in response to possible US duties on European goods. Brussels could hit the US technology sector and restrict intellectual property rights.

The European Union is planning to retaliate if US President Donald Trump implements his threats to impose duties on EU products. This may be the first time that the so-called "bazooka" will be used by Brussels. by Brussels, a tool designed to respond to pressure and coercion in trade disputes that can involve not only goods but also services.

This was reported by the Financial Times , UNN and UNN.

Details  

The European Commission intends to use its "anti-coercion tool" in a potential dispute with Washington, according to media reports, two officials with knowledge of the plans, which would allow the EU to target US services industries such as large tech companies.

The official said that "all options are being considered" and pointed to ACI as the toughest possible response that does not violate international law.

An instrument developed during Trump's first term, which was later used as a deterrent against China, allows the EU executive to impose restrictions on trade in services if it determines that a country is using tariffs on goods to force policy changes.

The Mutual Recognition Act (MRA), which came into force in 2023, has been dubbed a "bazooka" by some EU officials, and allows the bloc to choose from a wide range of retaliatory measures, such as removing protection for intellectual property rights or their commercial exploitation, such as software downloads and streaming services. It also allows the EU to block foreign direct investment or restrict market access for banking, insurance and other financial groups.

It is also reported that despite the fact that the EU has experience in regulating tariffs on goods, it may still refuse to allow the dispute to cover new areas, including services and intellectual property rights.

EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen04.02.25, 12:59 • 30485 views

Laurent St. Martin, the French trade minister, told the Financial Times that despite the ACI, the EU may need to take faster retaliatory measures.

Speed is one of the key issues, we have to be ready faster than last time. We need to be more united and faster

- says the minister.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the EU seeks to enter into a dialogue with the United States as soon as possible to prevent the introduction of duties planned by US President Donald Trump. In particular, the confirmation of Trump's nominees for the position of Secretary of Commerce, financier Howard Lighthizer and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer, is expected to be made. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

