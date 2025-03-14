"EU increases pressure on Russia": von der Leyen confirmed the extension of sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The EU has extended sanctions against Russia until September 15, 2025, but removed 4 individuals from the list under pressure from Hungary and Slovakia. The restrictions apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities.
The European Union is extending sanctions against Russia, with restrictions affecting almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, UNN reports.
The EU is increasing pressure on Russia. We are extending our sanctions against almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities due to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, including: travel bans, asset freezes, ban on funding/resources. Our determination to support Ukraine is crucial
Earlier
The media reported that the EU has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, until September 15, 2025, overcoming Hungary's veto. 4 people have been excluded from the sanctions list - Kantor, Ismailova, Degtyarev and Rashevsky.
