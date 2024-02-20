EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year

The European Union has extended sanctions for the illegal recognition, occupation or annexation by the Russian Federation of certain non-government-controlled territories of Ukraine for another year - until February 24, 2025, according to the Official Journal of the EU of February 20, UNN reports.

Details

The decision was reportedly made by the EU Council on February 19.

The decision recalls that on February 23, 2022, the Council of the EU adopted Decision (CFSP) 2022/266, and on October 6, 2022, in response to the illegal annexation of the territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, it adopted Decision (CFSP) 2022/1908. This decision amended Decision (CFSP) 2022/266, in particular by expanding the geographical scope of the restrictions to cover all non-government controlled territories of Ukraine in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Based on the review of Decision (CFSP) 2022/266 and as long as the unlawful actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which constitutes a serious breach of international law, it is appropriate to maintain all measures currently in force by the Union and to take additional measures where necessary. Therefore, the restrictive measures contained in Decision (CFSP) 2022/266 should be extended for a further 12 months until February 24, 2025," the EU Council decision of February 19 reads.

This decision comes into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

Architect of sanctions against Russia to return to White House - media