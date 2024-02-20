ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90759 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109302 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152057 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251900 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165724 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34448 views

The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for another year, until February 24, 2025, in response to Russia's ongoing illegal occupation of certain areas of Ukraine.

The European Union has extended sanctions for the illegal recognition, occupation or annexation by the Russian Federation of certain non-government-controlled territories of Ukraine for another year - until February 24, 2025, according to the Official Journal of the EU of February 20, UNN reports.

Details

The decision was reportedly made by the EU Council on February 19.

The decision recalls that on February 23, 2022, the Council of the EU adopted Decision (CFSP) 2022/266, and on October 6, 2022, in response to the illegal annexation of the territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, it adopted Decision (CFSP) 2022/1908. This decision amended Decision (CFSP) 2022/266, in particular by expanding the geographical scope of the restrictions to cover all non-government controlled territories of Ukraine in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Based on the review of Decision (CFSP) 2022/266 and as long as the unlawful actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which constitutes a serious breach of international law, it is appropriate to maintain all measures currently in force by the Union and to take additional measures where necessary. Therefore, the restrictive measures contained in Decision (CFSP) 2022/266 should be extended for a further 12 months until February 24, 2025," the EU Council decision of February 19 reads.

This decision comes into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

Architect of sanctions against Russia to return to White House - media16.02.24, 14:11 • 31207 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson

