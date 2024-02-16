Architect of sanctions against Russia to return to White House - media

Former National Security Advisor Dalip Singh, who was previously the architect of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, is returning to the administration of US President Joe Biden. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN reports.

Details

As noted, Singh played a central role in the US efforts to cut Russia out of the global financial system by blocking about half of its $640 billion war chest after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Singh was also known for advocating for the regulation of digital assets, noting that cryptocurrencies help Russia evade the impact of US sanctions and are a tool for buying out American businesses.

He is now expected to work on a number of initiatives, including strengthening supply chains, helping to reform the World Bank, addressing debt problems in the global south, expanding the scope of the U.S. alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, and developing economic policies to counter adversaries.

After leaving the administration at the end of the same year for family reasons, Singh took a position as chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, an asset management company.

