US congress knew about russia's anti-satellite weapons several weeks ago - speaker of the lower house

The U.S. Congress has been aware of the threat of russia developing anti-satellite weapons for several weeks now. This was stated by Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, according to The Hill, UNN reports.

Details

According to Johnson, he became aware of the fact that russia was developing an anti-satellite capability in January. After a public warning from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, the threat became widely known.

This is an issue we have been aware of for several weeks. We asked for a meeting with the president. I did it, we did it in writing back in January - Johnson said in a comment to reporters.

The publication noted that the letter was sent on January 31.

Lawmakers met Thursday night at the Capitol with National Security Advisor J.K. Sullivan, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes and a Pentagon official.

Johnson then expressed his belief that the Biden administration has a plan to counter this russian threat.

The United States cannot rely on other countries to address these issues. We have to do it ourselves, and we will - emphasized the spokesman.

Recall

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby publicly confirmed that russia has acquired a "disturbing" new anti-satellite weaponbut said it could not directly cause "physical destruction" on Earth.He said that publicly