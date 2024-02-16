ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
US congress knew about russia's anti-satellite weapons several weeks ago - speaker of the lower house

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30527 views

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson, the U.S. Congress has known about russia's development of anti-satellite weapons for several weeks.

The U.S. Congress has been aware of the threat of russia developing anti-satellite weapons for several weeks now. This was stated by Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, according to The Hill, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Johnson, he became aware of the fact that russia was developing an anti-satellite capability in January. After a public warning from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, the threat became widely known.

This is an issue we have been aware of for several weeks. We asked for a meeting with the president. I did it, we did it in writing back in January

- Johnson said in a comment to reporters. 

The publication noted that the letter was sent on January 31. 

Lawmakers met Thursday night at the Capitol with National Security Advisor J.K. Sullivan, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes and a Pentagon official.

Johnson then expressed his belief that the Biden administration has a plan to counter this russian threat.

The United States cannot rely on other countries to address these issues. We have to do it ourselves, and we will

- emphasized the spokesman.

Recall

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby publicly confirmed that russia has acquired a "disturbing" new anti-satellite weaponbut said it could not directly cause "physical destruction" on Earth.He said that publicly

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
earthEarth
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

