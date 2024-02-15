Biden instructed to establish a direct dialog with Russia on its anti-satellite development

The national security threat to the United States, which Congress was warned about the day before, concerns Russian weapons against satellites, which are under development. This was stated during a briefing by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, UNN reports .

Kirby confirmed that this is the anti-satellite capability that Moscow is developing.

However, he immediately stated that this is not an active capability that has been deployed. As of now, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety. We are not talking about weapons that can be used to attack people or cause physical destruction on Earth.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and gave a number of instructions. In particular, to establish a direct diplomatic dialog with Russia on this issue.

President Biden has directed a number of initial actions to be taken. These include briefings for congressmen, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and partners, and with other countries around the world that have their interests at stake Kirby said.

