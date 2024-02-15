Biden instructed to establish a direct dialog with Russia on its anti-satellite development

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Biden instructed to establish a direct dialog with Russia on its anti-satellite development

Kyiv  •  UNN

Biden instructed to engage in a direct dialog with Russia over its development of anti-satellite weapons, which Congress has warned poses a threat to US national security.

The national security threat to the United States, which Congress was warned about the day before, concerns Russian weapons against satellites, which are under development. This was stated during a briefing by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, UNN reports .

Details

Kirby confirmed that this is the anti-satellite capability that Moscow is developing.

However, he immediately stated that this is not an active capability that has been deployed. As of now, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety. We are not talking about weapons that can be used to attack people or cause physical destruction on Earth.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and gave a number of instructions. In particular, to establish a direct diplomatic dialog with Russia on this issue.

President Biden has directed a number of initial actions to be taken. These include briefings for congressmen, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and partners, and with other countries around the world that have their interests at stake

Kirby said.

Context

On February 13, the Senate voted on a billthat would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker of the House Johnson noted on Monday that the Senate's document does not address the border crisis, which he said is the "most serious problem" facing the United States.

In addition, Johnson called the document "pre-emptively unpassable" in the House of Representatives.

The White House confirms that the United States has data on Russian anti-satellite capabilities15.02.24, 21:58 • 31493 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
earthEarth
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising