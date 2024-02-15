The White House confirms that the United States has data on Russian anti-satellite capabilities

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102164 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128980 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130060 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275767 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244437 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101783 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86851 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83468 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95813 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229653 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255099 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240978 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4778 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128980 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103884 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120187 views
The White House confirms that the United States has data on Russian anti-satellite capabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31494 views

The White House confirmed that the national security threat cited by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is related to anti-satellite capabilities being developed by Russia, but stated that it is not an active deployed capability and does not pose an immediate threat.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that the national security threat noted the day before by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is related to "anti-satellite capabilities being developed by Russia," but tried to calm concerns about the danger it poses to the United States, UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

"This is not an active capability that has been deployed," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. "And while Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is a concern, there was no immediate threat to anyone's safety.

"We're not talking about weapons that can be used to attack people or to physically destroy people here on Earth," Kirby added.

Kirby's comments came a day after the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Republican Mike Turner of Ohio, caused a storm on Capitol Hill when he issued a cryptic statement announcing that the panel had "information about a serious threat to national security.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
earthEarth
the-hill-hazetaThe Hill
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
united-statesUnited States

