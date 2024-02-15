Kuleba discusses with Dutch Foreign Minister steps to confiscate Russian assets, upcoming peace summit and tougher sanctions

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Brains Slot. The parties discussed the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation, military assistance to Ukraine, the upcoming peace summit and the tightening of sanctions. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The diplomats discussed comprehensive justice for Russian crimes, including ambitious and swift steps to confiscate frozen Russian assets. The parties discussed providing Ukraine with additional military assistance and strengthening EU sanctions against Russia. , the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A separate topic of conversation was the preparation for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Kuleba also thanked the Netherlands for joining the IT and drone coalitions.

The Netherlands joins a military coalition with allies, including the United Kingdom, that will supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology and enhance its offensive capabilities in the war against Russia.