EU countries supported the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the USA in case of failure of negotiations with Trump

The European Commission has received broad support from EU member states for the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the United States if a trade agreement is not reached with the administration of White House chief Donald Trump. This is reported by Politico with reference to two EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

About 93 billion euros of American goods - from soybeans to airplanes - will face tariffs of up to 30%, although not all of them will receive such a high rate.

After the vote, in which only Hungary voted "against", the EU tariffs will not take effect immediately. Instead, they will remain suspended until August 7 to allow time to conclude an agreement with the United States.

The Commission can decide at short notice to suspend the tariffs for a longer period if more time is needed to agree on a deal, trade spokesman Olof Gill said at a daily briefing.

The EU is focused on finding a negotiated outcome with the US - Gill reiterated, refusing to provide details on the progress of the negotiations.

Negotiations between the EU and the US gained momentum again after Trump sent a letter threatening to impose 30% US tariffs on all imports from the EU if an agreement was not reached by August 1. Both sides are now considering a deal that would set a baseline US tariff of 15% after Trump announced a similar deal with Japan.

Addition

The European Union and the US are close to a trade agreement that provides for a 15% tariff on goods from the EU imported into the United States. This rate could apply to cars, reflecting the US framework agreement with Japan.

Germany and France are rallying EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs until Washington compromises. They propose using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which would allow blocking American companies and restricting imports/exports.