EU countries supported the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the USA in case of failure of negotiations with Trump

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32894 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27269 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 53624 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50663 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63613 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 89015 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63929 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49551 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73778 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151177 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 73313 views
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 23199 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 14731 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77087 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 50479 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 32915 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 77560 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151193 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 233719 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 289761 views
Actual people
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 172577 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 291547 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 376263 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 381052 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 370198 views
Actual
Su-34
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram
Euro

EU countries supported the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the USA in case of failure of negotiations with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The European Commission has received support from EU member states for the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the USA if a trade agreement is not reached. The tariffs could affect goods worth 93 billion euros, but their introduction has been suspended until August 7 for negotiations.

EU countries supported the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the USA in case of failure of negotiations with Trump

The European Commission has received broad support from EU member states for the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the United States if a trade agreement is not reached with the administration of White House chief Donald Trump. This is reported by Politico with reference to two EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

About 93 billion euros of American goods - from soybeans to airplanes - will face tariffs of up to 30%, although not all of them will receive such a high rate.

After the vote, in which only Hungary voted "against", the EU tariffs will not take effect immediately. Instead, they will remain suspended until August 7 to allow time to conclude an agreement with the United States.

The Commission can decide at short notice to suspend the tariffs for a longer period if more time is needed to agree on a deal, trade spokesman Olof Gill said at a daily briefing.

The EU is focused on finding a negotiated outcome with the US

- Gill reiterated, refusing to provide details on the progress of the negotiations.

Negotiations between the EU and the US gained momentum again after Trump sent a letter threatening to impose 30% US tariffs on all imports from the EU if an agreement was not reached by August 1. Both sides are now considering a deal that would set a baseline US tariff of 15% after Trump announced a similar deal with Japan.

Addition

The European Union and the US are close to a trade agreement that provides for a 15% tariff on goods from the EU imported into the United States. This rate could apply to cars, reflecting the US framework agreement with Japan.

Germany and France are rallying EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs until Washington compromises. They propose using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which would allow blocking American companies and restricting imports/exports.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Germany
Japan
United States
Hungary
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9