EU Council announces sanctions against participants in Iran's missile program

The EU Council has expanded the scope of possible EU sanctions against Iran. From now on, not only those involved in the UAV program will be subject to restrictions, but also anyone who helps Tehran with missile production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press release of the EU Council.

Details

So far, the restrictions have included a ban on the export of components used in the production of UAVs from the EU to Iran, as well as travel restrictions and asset freezes on those who support or participate in Iran's UAV program.

However, on May 14, the EU Council decided to expand the EU's framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's continued military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

The Council decided that the EU's ability to impose restrictive measures will now apply not only to UAVs but also to missiles. The EU will now be able to pursue individuals and organizations that supply, sell or otherwise participate in the transfer of missiles and UAVs to Iran - the EU press release says.

It is stated that the targeted persons will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the European Union. In addition, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of individuals, entities, organizations or bodies on the list is prohibited.

In addition, it will be forbidden to export other components used for the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran.

Recall

In April , the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against participants in Iran's UAV program. The sanctions list includes: one of the largest steel producers in Iran, Khuzestan Steel Company, as well as the automaker Bahman Group and its three subsidiaries

