EU Council announces sanctions against participants in Iran's missile program

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69993 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104965 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147972 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102019 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41145 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54115 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47890 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223881 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47906 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54129 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113519 views
EU Council announces sanctions against participants in Iran's missile program

EU Council announces sanctions against participants in Iran's missile program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20148 views

The EU has expanded the scope of possible sanctions against Iran to include not only those involved in the UAV program, but also anyone who helps Tehran produce missiles.

The EU Council has expanded the scope of possible EU sanctions against Iran. From now on, not only those involved in the UAV program will be subject to restrictions, but also anyone who helps Tehran with missile production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press release of the EU Council.

Details

So far, the restrictions have included a ban on the export of components used in the production of UAVs from the EU to Iran, as well as travel restrictions and asset freezes on those who support or participate in Iran's UAV program. 

Iranian Defense Minister says relations with Russia are reaching a new level26.04.24, 16:12 • 56835 views

However, on May 14, the EU Council decided to expand the EU's framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's continued military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,  and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. 

The Council decided that the EU's ability to impose restrictive measures will now apply not only to UAVs but also to missiles. The EU will now be able to pursue individuals and organizations that supply, sell or otherwise participate in the transfer of missiles and UAVs to Iran

- the EU press release says. 

It is stated that the targeted persons will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the European Union. In addition, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of individuals, entities, organizations or bodies on the list is prohibited.

In addition, it will be forbidden to export other components used for the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran.

Recall

In April , the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against participants in Iran's UAV program. The sanctions list includes: one of the largest steel producers in Iran, Khuzestan Steel Company, as well as the automaker Bahman Group and its three subsidiaries

US plans to impose new sanctions on Iran after attack on Israel17.04.24, 03:58 • 24833 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

european-councilEuropean Council
red-seaRed Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
tehranTehran
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising