EU considers options to secure €90 billion loan to Ukraine amid Hungarian blockade - European Commission

The EU is currently discussing - with the European Parliament and member states, including Hungary - options for securing a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine amid Budapest's blocking, despite earlier agreement, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Piñho confirmed during a briefing on Wednesday, but did not specify what these options are, writes UNN.

Details

"Indeed, this is what President von der Leyen said very clearly yesterday. She referred to the fact that the loan to Ukraine, a loan of 90 billion euros, was agreed by 27 heads of state and government at the European Council, and that a word was given and a word cannot be broken. And the President also reiterated and assured, as you say, that we will deliver the loan one way or another, and that there are different options, and we will use them. Now, what are these options? They are currently being considered, and we are discussing and exploring feasibility with member states, with the European Parliament," Piñho said.

"I will not go into specific options at this stage. What I can say is that we are exploring them further, discussing them with all stakeholders, so, in this case, it's the member states and the European Parliament," the European Commission spokeswoman noted.

When asked whether it was possible to return to "plan A" in this matter, which involved frozen Russian assets, using them for this loan, and whether this was one of the options discussed, the European Commission spokeswoman answered evasively: "There are several options, and I know that many of you have several options in mind."

"We will not go into specific and particular options, but indeed there are several possibilities, and we are looking at them and seeing what might be feasible," she noted.

When asked whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to speak with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who agreed to provide the loan at the December summit but is now retracting his word, Piñho said: "Discussions are ongoing. I cannot confirm whether a specific discussion is taking place between President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Orbán, but clearly discussions are ongoing with Prime Minister Orbán on the same topic at various levels, that's for sure."

Addition

The European Commission needs to get Ukraine a much-needed €90 billion loan, despite resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and, as Politico reports, a struggle is underway to find a solution to circumvent Orbán, with a number of options.

As indicated, "the broader view in Brussels is that this requires a different approach." "That's why the European Parliament and the Council of the EU have already signed off on elements of the loan package that are not subject to Hungary's veto, ensuring the mechanism is ready," - "so that money can start flowing as soon as Hungary allows it."

European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine