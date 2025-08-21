$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Facebook

EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius expressed doubts about Putin's influence after Lavrov denied his agreements with Trump. Kubilius questions who makes decisions in the Kremlin.

EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius questioned the real authority of Vladimir Putin, ridiculing his position on the international stage. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on social network X by European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

How can anyone negotiate anything with Putin if, after the meeting between Putin and Trump, Lavrov publicly denies everything Putin promised Trump at the bilateral meeting?

- Kubilius notes.

Details

After Putin's meeting with Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly denied the agreements that the Russian dictator allegedly reached with the American leader. According to Kubilius, this raises a logical question: who actually makes decisions in the Kremlin - Putin or Lavrov?

Perhaps Putin is not the real master in the Kremlin?

- writes the European Commissioner.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Minister has repeatedly openly criticized Donald Trump's efforts to find a peace formula. In particular, he called the "Coalition of the Willing" an attempt to undermine the alleged "progress" achieved between Putin and Trump during their meeting in Alaska. Lavrov also accused Ukraine's allies of "distracting attention from the roots of the war."

Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win21.08.25, 17:37 • 2782 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
United States