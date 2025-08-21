EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements

European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius questioned the real authority of Vladimir Putin, ridiculing his position on the international stage. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on social network X by European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

How can anyone negotiate anything with Putin if, after the meeting between Putin and Trump, Lavrov publicly denies everything Putin promised Trump at the bilateral meeting? - Kubilius notes.

Details

After Putin's meeting with Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov publicly denied the agreements that the Russian dictator allegedly reached with the American leader. According to Kubilius, this raises a logical question: who actually makes decisions in the Kremlin - Putin or Lavrov?

Perhaps Putin is not the real master in the Kremlin? - writes the European Commissioner.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Minister has repeatedly openly criticized Donald Trump's efforts to find a peace formula. In particular, he called the "Coalition of the Willing" an attempt to undermine the alleged "progress" achieved between Putin and Trump during their meeting in Alaska. Lavrov also accused Ukraine's allies of "distracting attention from the roots of the war."

Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win