EU admits mistake in purchasing Russian energy: Kallas agrees with Trump's criticism

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas expressed "great regret" that some EU countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas, effectively financing the Kremlin's war. In an interview with Sky News, she agreed with Donald Trump's criticism, who called on Europeans to abandon cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector, writes UNN.

Details

The European Commission has already prepared a legislative initiative that provides for a complete cessation of oil and gas imports from Russia by January 1, 2028. Most member states gradually abandoned supplies back in 2022-2023, but Hungary and Slovakia maintained their dependence on Russian raw materials.

We have long warned that energy dependence on Russia directly fuels its aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, President Trump is certainly right - Kallas stated.

She emphasized that there are alternative supply options for Budapest and Bratislava, which neighboring countries are ready to provide, and urged them to use them. At the same time, Kallas rejected the idea of sanctions against these states, emphasizing that the main thing is to find a replacement for Russian resources as soon as possible.

Slovakia, in response, stated its readiness for dialogue, but criticized some other EU countries for increasing purchases from Moscow.

Recall

Earlier it became known that US President Donald Trump met with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. She stated that Europe plans to completely stop purchasing Russian energy carriers by 2027.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the country will not refuse to purchase Russian oil, citing geographical limitations.

Slovakia and Hungary have pledged not to succumb to pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas until reliable alternative supply sources are secured.

US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright stated that the United States is ready now to completely replace Russian gas supplies to Europe and provide an alternative to all Russian oil products.