EU admits mistake in purchasing Russian energy: Kallas agrees with Trump's criticism

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 5412 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23552 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23051 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48693 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49922 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71030 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53669 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46731 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41993 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72330 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
47%
759mm
Popular news
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 46542 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 34982 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17893 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30641 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 4908 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 14507 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 23522 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 15697 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30649 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 9760 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17906 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 57897 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 116349 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 74731 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

EU admits mistake in purchasing Russian energy: Kallas agrees with Trump's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas expressed regret that some EU countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas, financing the war. She agreed with Trump's criticism, who called on Europeans to abandon cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector.

EU admits mistake in purchasing Russian energy: Kallas agrees with Trump's criticism

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas expressed "great regret" that some EU countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas, effectively financing the Kremlin's war. In an interview with Sky News, she agreed with Donald Trump's criticism, who called on Europeans to abandon cooperation with Moscow in the energy sector, writes UNN.

Details

The European Commission has already prepared a legislative initiative that provides for a complete cessation of oil and gas imports from Russia by January 1, 2028. Most member states gradually abandoned supplies back in 2022-2023, but Hungary and Slovakia maintained their dependence on Russian raw materials.

We have long warned that energy dependence on Russia directly fuels its aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, President Trump is certainly right

- Kallas stated.

She emphasized that there are alternative supply options for Budapest and Bratislava, which neighboring countries are ready to provide, and urged them to use them. At the same time, Kallas rejected the idea of sanctions against these states, emphasizing that the main thing is to find a replacement for Russian resources as soon as possible.

Slovakia, in response, stated its readiness for dialogue, but criticized some other EU countries for increasing purchases from Moscow.

Recall

Earlier it became known that US President Donald Trump met with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. She stated that Europe plans to completely stop purchasing Russian energy carriers by 2027.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the country will not refuse to purchase Russian oil, citing geographical limitations.

Slovakia and Hungary have pledged not to succumb to pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas until reliable alternative supply sources are secured.

US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright stated that the United States is ready now to completely replace Russian gas supplies to Europe and provide an alternative to all Russian oil products.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
Donald Trump
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine