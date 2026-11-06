Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony Hopkins

Photo: www.instagram.com/levon_hawke/

24-year-old Levon Hawke, the son of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, will play the lead role in the drama "Twenty Seven." His co-star will be Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. This is reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

The 24-year-old star, the son of Hawke and Uma Thurman, has landed a role in the upcoming independent drama "Twenty Seven," which, according to Variety, was written and will be directed by Gregory Caruso. Levon will play a 27-year-old aspiring screenwriter who is trying to balance relationships with a struggle against obsessive-compulsive disorder while pursuing success in the film industry. Hopkins has been cast as the 80-year-old mentor and close friend of his character, who is battling Parkinson's disease - the publication writes.

Filming is already underway in Los Angeles, but an exact release date has not yet been announced. Director Gregory Caruso spoke about how Levon and Hopkins took on the film's lead roles.

I wrote this character hoping that someone like Anthony Hopkins would play him. I never imagined that it would actually be Anthony Hopkins - the director said.

Caruso also added that Hopkins "brings a level of mastery to the role that I still cannot fully describe, while Levon meets him in every scene with genuine vulnerability and intelligence."

Levon followed in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry and made his professional screen debut in the 2023 miniseries "The Crowded Room." That same year, he appeared in his father's biographical drama "Wildcat." Levon's older sister, Maya Hawke, also played a leading role in the project. Maya is known for her leading roles in "Stranger Things" as well as "Maestro" (2023) - the publication writes.

Meanwhile, Levon made his film debut in the 2024 movie "Blink Twice," directed by Zoë Kravitz and also starring Channing Tatum.

To recap

In honor of Halloween, Hollywood celebrities shared stories about mysterious events they experienced in their own homes and during filming. Jennifer Aniston, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and other stars spoke about encounters with alleged ghosts, inexplicable sounds, and strange phenomena.