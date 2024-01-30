Estonian Prime Minister calls for the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called on EU leaders to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to rebuild and restore the country's economy. She wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

We must continue to use Russia's frozen assets to benefit Ukraine. I am pleased that my calls are being echoed not only by the EU, but also by the G7 countries, including the US Congress and the UK - wrote the Estonian Prime Minister.

She noted that according to international law, the aggressor must compensate for damages.

"The use of Russia's frozen assets will help Ukraine recover and rebuild its economy - and it needs support now," Kallas said.

Moreover, she said, it makes the world safer if countries see that they cannot try to conquer their neighbors without losing access to their global reserves.

"We must demonstrate political leadership. I am looking forward to discussing the next steps with EU leaders this week," the Estonian prime minister said.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat EU ambassadors reached an agreement to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.