Estonia added over a thousand more Russian militants to the list of those banned from entering the Schengen area - Foreign Minister

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced that 1073 Russian occupiers participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war have been added to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We promised to act and we delivered. Estonia has added another 1073 Russian militants fighting in Ukraine to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. These are individuals who have committed serious crimes in Ukraine, including murder, destruction, rape, and looting. Among them are convicted criminals released from prisons and sent to the front lines, as well as individuals openly hostile to Europe. - the statement said.

According to him, former militants are recruiters for Russian intelligence and pose a real threat of subversive activities and organized crime on European soil.

Closing the Schengen area to them is about protecting the security of all Europeans. We aim to ensure that no Russian citizen who has taken up arms against Ukraine can enter Europe. Aggression has its price. The ban on entry to the Schengen area is part of that price. You cannot kill one day and enjoy civilized Europe the next. - Tsahkna emphasized.

Estonia is closing the Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints on the border with Russia overnight from February 24 for three months. This decision will allow resources to be reallocated to strengthen border protection due to Russian provocations.