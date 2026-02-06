$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Estonia added over a thousand more Russian militants to the list of those banned from entering the Schengen area - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Estonia added 1,073 Russian militants to the list of those banned from entering the Schengen area. These individuals committed crimes in Ukraine and pose a threat to European security.

Estonia added over a thousand more Russian militants to the list of those banned from entering the Schengen area - Foreign Minister

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced that 1073 Russian occupiers participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war have been added to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We promised to act and we delivered. Estonia has added another 1073 Russian militants fighting in Ukraine to the list of persons banned from entering the Schengen area. These are individuals who have committed serious crimes in Ukraine, including murder, destruction, rape, and looting. Among them are convicted criminals released from prisons and sent to the front lines, as well as individuals openly hostile to Europe.

- the statement said.

According to him, former militants are recruiters for Russian intelligence and pose a real threat of subversive activities and organized crime on European soil.

Closing the Schengen area to them is about protecting the security of all Europeans. We aim to ensure that no Russian citizen who has taken up arms against Ukraine can enter Europe. Aggression has its price. The ban on entry to the Schengen area is part of that price. You cannot kill one day and enjoy civilized Europe the next.

- Tsahkna emphasized.

Recall

Estonia is closing the Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints on the border with Russia overnight from February 24 for three months. This decision will allow resources to be reallocated to strengthen border protection due to Russian provocations.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine