Erdogan warns Iran against provocations after missile enters Turkish airspace

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 6586 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 16894 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 24620 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 16891 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38483 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29937 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 46667 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65307 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 109332 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 56302 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31408 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 10104 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14188 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19793 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 14266 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19854 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31474 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38490 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 43026 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 109334 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Brussels
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 2534 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 4146 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 5394 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 5592 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14231 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Series
Social network
Truth Social

Erdogan warns Iran against provocations after missile enters Turkish airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

An Iranian ballistic missile entered Turkish airspace and was shot down by NATO air defense. Debris fell in Gaziantep, Erdogan declared a state of heightened alert.

Erdogan warns Iran against provocations after missile enters Turkish airspace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Iran against further "provocative steps" after an Iranian ballistic missile entered Turkish airspace, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Erdoğan called on Iran to refrain from any actions that "cast a shadow on our millennia-old neighborly and fraternal ties," stating that the country continues to take "extremely wrong and provocative steps" despite "sincere warnings" from Turkey.

His statements, reported by the state news agency Anadolu, came after a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey05.03.26, 23:07 • 6840 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that missile debris fell on an empty lot in Gaziantep in south-central Turkey, and that there were no casualties or injuries.

Erdoğan stated that Turkish forces have been on high alert since the beginning of the conflict and that Turkey monitors its airspace 24/7 with F-16 fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and refueling aircraft.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
Skirmishes
NATO
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Iran
F-16 Fighting Falcon