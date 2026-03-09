Erdogan warns Iran against provocations after missile enters Turkish airspace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Iran against further "provocative steps" after an Iranian ballistic missile entered Turkish airspace, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Erdoğan called on Iran to refrain from any actions that "cast a shadow on our millennia-old neighborly and fraternal ties," stating that the country continues to take "extremely wrong and provocative steps" despite "sincere warnings" from Turkey.

His statements, reported by the state news agency Anadolu, came after a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that missile debris fell on an empty lot in Gaziantep in south-central Turkey, and that there were no casualties or injuries.

Erdoğan stated that Turkish forces have been on high alert since the beginning of the conflict and that Turkey monitors its airspace 24/7 with F-16 fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and refueling aircraft.