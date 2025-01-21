Erdogan promises Slovak PM to help with Russian gas supplies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to facilitate the supply of Russian gas through Turkey. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

At a press conference following his meeting with Fico, Erdogan confirmed that Turkey is ready to negotiate with Slovakia and Russia to find a solution to the transit of Russian gas.

“Let's take a step,” the Turkish leader said, adding that his foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, would address his Russian counterpart, and he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let's reach a solution to Slovakia's natural gas needs - Erdogan said.

At the same time, the Slovak prime minister said that an alternative solution could be found to supply Russian gas to Slovakia through the Turkish Stream pipeline and on to Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary.

Russian partners should join in and confirm whether they are ready to increase the volume of this gas so that it gets to Slovak territory - said Fico.

He added that the Slovak economy minister will travel to Turkey to discuss the issue further next week.

