Erdogan promises Slovak PM to help with Russian gas supplies

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102122 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102719 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122644 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117759 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53333 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56564 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169078 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158703 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37244 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117759 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122644 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141151 views
Erdogan promises Slovak PM to help with Russian gas supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110256 views

Turkey's President is ready to negotiate on the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia through the Turkish Stream. Slovak Prime Minister Fico plans to send the Minister of Economy to Turkey for further talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to facilitate the supply of Russian gas through Turkey. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

At a press conference following his meeting with Fico, Erdogan confirmed that Turkey is ready to negotiate with Slovakia and Russia to find a solution to the transit of Russian gas.

“Let's take a step,” the Turkish leader said, adding that his foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, would address his Russian counterpart, and he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let's reach a solution to Slovakia's natural gas needs

- Erdogan said.

At the same time, the Slovak prime minister said that an alternative solution could be found to supply Russian gas to Slovakia through the Turkish Stream pipeline and on to Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary.

Russian partners should join in and confirm whether they are ready to increase the volume of this gas so that it gets to Slovak territory

- said Fico.

He added that the Slovak economy minister will travel to Turkey to discuss the issue further next week.

Recall

More than 100 psychiatrists and psychologists in Slovakia have written an open letter demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. In response, Fico accused them of political bias and threatened to appeal to international organizations.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico
bulgariaBulgaria
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
hungaryHungary

