Erdogan has a meeting with Zelenskyy planned for today: details

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey today, his office said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agenda released for May 15, Erdoğan is expected to:

13:00 - official meeting ceremony of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (presidential complex);

13:05 - bilateral meeting (presidential complex);

14:00 - inter-delegation working dinner (presidential complex).

Already at about 15:30, Erdoğan has an event planned at the congress center of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK). And then another official event.



Addition

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the planned visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ankara.