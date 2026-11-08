Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump, during which he expressed hope that "intensified diplomatic efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia will yield positive results." This was reported by the Office of the President of Turkey, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan said that we (Turkey — ed.) would continue to contribute to these efforts and that it was important to intensify engagement with both Ukraine and Russia - the statement says.

It is also noted that Erdoğan stressed that the confrontation between Iran and the United States must end and that disputes should be resolved diplomatically.

Recall

On November 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready for a personal meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could arrange such talks.

The Black Sea grain corridor and trilateral talks involving the EU: what Zelenskyy and Erdoğan agreed on