Environmental Prosecutor's Office demands official establishment of boundaries for Zhukiv Island nature reserve in Kyiv

The environmental prosecutor's office has filed a lawsuit against the Kyiv City Council and executive bodies regarding the official establishment of the boundaries of the Zhukiv Island landscape reserve. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Zhukiv Island landscape reserve, covering an area of over 1.6 thousand hectares, was created in 1999 to preserve unique species of flora and fauna listed in the Red Book of Ukraine. It is one of the largest nature conservation areas in the capital, important for maintaining biodiversity, forming the Dnipro ecological corridor, and developing Kyiv's recreational infrastructure.

The reserve covers one of Kyiv's largest islands, where meadows, swamps, and post-glacial dunes have been preserved. Numerous channels, riverbeds, lakes, and floodplains are valuable spawning grounds and contribute to the reproduction of fish in the Kaniv Reservoir. In addition, the territory is important for environmental education and recreation for city residents.