Environmental Prosecutor's Office demands official establishment of boundaries for Zhukiv Island nature reserve in Kyiv

Kyiv

 44 views

The Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office has filed a lawsuit against the Kyiv City Council and its executive bodies, demanding the official establishment of the boundaries of the Zhukiv Island landscape reserve.

Environmental Prosecutor's Office demands official establishment of boundaries for Zhukiv Island nature reserve in Kyiv

The environmental prosecutor's office has filed a lawsuit against the Kyiv City Council and executive bodies regarding the official establishment of the boundaries of the Zhukiv Island landscape reserve. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details 

The Zhukiv Island landscape reserve, covering an area of over 1.6 thousand hectares, was created in 1999 to preserve unique species of flora and fauna listed in the Red Book of Ukraine. It is one of the largest nature conservation areas in the capital, important for maintaining biodiversity, forming the Dnipro ecological corridor, and developing Kyiv's recreational infrastructure.

Abuse with losses of UAH 108 million: another suspicion reported to former SFS top official Bambizov19.09.25, 14:31 • 2990 views

The reserve covers one of Kyiv's largest islands, where meadows, swamps, and post-glacial dunes have been preserved. Numerous channels, riverbeds, lakes, and floodplains are valuable spawning grounds and contribute to the reproduction of fish in the Kaniv Reservoir. In addition, the territory is important for environmental education and recreation for city residents.

Despite numerous statements by the city authorities about the need to fix the boundaries of the reserve, no appropriate measures have been taken for 25 years. Moreover, in the draft of the new master plan of the capital, its territory is not marked as a protected area at all, which creates risks of illegal disposal of these lands. Due to the lack of established boundaries, part of the reserve's lands was illegally transferred to private ownership for development. Thanks to prosecutors' lawsuits, most of them have been returned to communal ownership.

– reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kyiv City Council
Ukraine
Kyiv