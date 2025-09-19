$41.250.05
Abuse with losses of UAH 108 million: another suspicion reported to former SFS top official Bambizov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

A former high-ranking official of the State Fiscal Service has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office. His actions led to the state being charged UAH 108 million in penalties for the untimely refund of VAT.

Abuse with losses of UAH 108 million: another suspicion reported to former SFS top official Bambizov

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have notified a former high-ranking official of the State Fiscal Service of suspicion of abuse of power, as a result of whose actions the state was charged a penalty of UAH 108 million for untimely return of value-added tax to the enterprise. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Yevhen Bambizov, who worked at the SFS in 2018-2019 and oversaw the tax direction.

It was established that the suspect, at that time holding a senior position in the Central Office for Servicing Large Taxpayers of the SFS of Ukraine, instructed subordinates to prepare a letter to the Main Department of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine in Kyiv regarding leaving without execution and returning conclusions on VAT refunds to one of the private enterprises.

Such actions were motivated by the need to conduct additional checks. At the same time, the tax official understood that the enterprise had all legal grounds for receiving a VAT refund.

It is noted that after the withdrawal of the specified conclusions, the checks mentioned in the letter were not carried out by the Central Office for Servicing Large Taxpayers of the SFS of Ukraine regarding this enterprise.

As a result of such actions by the top official, the enterprise was not reimbursed VAT in a timely manner for tax declarations for February, March, and April 2015. Therefore, it appealed to the court and recovered a penalty in court for the period from May 2015 to March 2021 in the amount of almost UAH 108 million.

- the report says.

Such actions by the suspect caused damage to the state budget of Ukraine in this amount.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as abuse of power, i.e., intentional use by an official of power or official position contrary to the interests of the service for the purpose of obtaining unlawful benefits.

Addition

On September 6, 2025, the court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention to the former tax official with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 119 million. He is currently in custody, and bail has not been posted.

Recall

In Kyiv, a former high-ranking tax official who organized a conversion center was detained. The scheme operated from 2023 to 2025, ensuring the shadow circulation of funds totaling over UAH 1.5 billion.

Olga Rozgon

