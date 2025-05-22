Entrepreneurs in Sumy region paid 2 billion hryvnias more taxes than last year - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Entrepreneurs of Sumy region paid 2 billion hryvnias more taxes in the first 4 months of 2024 than last year. Many farmers lost land due to mining.
The Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, together with his team, held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Sumy region. According to him, local enterprises paid 2 billion hryvnias more taxes in the first 4 months of the year than last year. He also said that many farmers in the region had lost land due to mining, so various ministries are now actively working on the issue of regulating their taxation. Kravchenko wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Today with the STS team in Sumy region. A border and frontline region that is showing growth despite the circumstances. I thanked the taxpayers for their resilience and for filling the budget. In the face of constant attacks, 14-16 hours of alerts per day, local businesses paid 2 billion hryvnias more in taxes in the first 4 months of the year than last year. One of the entrepreneurs who was on his way to the meeting had to turn back due to an enemy strike on his business. So the security situation and the challenges associated with it are the number one topic here.
He noted that many farmers in Sumy region had lost land due to mining, and in this case there is a mechanism for dealing with taxes, but there are also areas occupied by fortifications.
We are now actively working on regulating their taxation together with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the State Land Agency and the Ministry of Defense. Also, local authorities should streamline the land plots in parallel. The head of the region, Oleh Grygorov, said that the Sumy Regional State Administration is also working on this task. We also discussed the export guarantee regime, registration of tax invoices and VAT refunds.
According to him, budget VAT refunds have increased significantly this year.
In 4 months, it is already UAH 55.5 billion of VAT, which is UAH 10.8 billion more than last year. We currently have no refund arrears. Due to the increase in volumes, there are balances pending execution in the Treasury, as well as amounts for which desk and documentary audits or appeals are ongoing. Among the issues raised were again the tax rights of mobilised sole proprietors. The current reduced deadlines for submitting applications for impossibility to fulfil tax obligations are unrealistic. We are doing everything possible to help the military under the current legislation. And at every such meeting, we are convinced of the relevance of the proposals we have already prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Finance to increase the term to 180 days.
