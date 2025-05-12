Revenues to local budgets for four months increased by 24.4 billion hryvnias - Kravchenko

Revenues to local budgets for the four months of 2025 increased by 18.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Local budgets this year have already received more than 156.3 billion hryvnias, which is 24.4 billion hryvnias more than last year. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

He stressed that the growth of revenues to local budgets in the conditions of war is an indicator of the sustainability of communities and their financial independence. These funds make it possible to implement important social local initiatives.

The main sources of filling in January - April 2025:

personal income tax - almost 87.7 billion hryvnias (+21% to January - April 2024);

single tax - 28.6 billion hryvnias (+14.6 %);

property tax - almost 18.2 billion hryvnias (+14.5%);

corporate income tax - 11.8 billion hryvnias (+12.1 %);

excise tax on excisable goods (products) produced in Ukraine - 809.3 million hryvnias (+61.2 %);

tourist tax - 99.1 million hryvnias (+35.4 %).

According to the results of April 2025, The State Tax Service demonstrated overfulfillment of budget revenues in the amount of more than 10.2 billion UAH (the total amount of revenues in April is more than 83 billion hryvnias). In general, for the four months of this year, the overfulfillment is 46.2 billion UAH.

According to experts, such indicators were achieved thanks to the quality administration of tax revenues.

