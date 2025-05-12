Revenues to local budgets for four months increased by 24.4 billion hryvnias - Kravchenko

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4800 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13718 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19247 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37965 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27765 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33040 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56611 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32224 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47873 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 37965 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47938 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56611 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80476 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 26013 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28539 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35968 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116875 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64768 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Revenues to local budgets for four months increased by 24.4 billion hryvnias - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In total, local budgets received over UAH 156.3 billion, which is UAH 24.4 billion more than last year.

Revenues to local budgets for four months increased by 24.4 billion hryvnias - Kravchenko

Revenues to local budgets for the four months of 2025 increased by 18.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Local budgets this year have already received more than 156.3 billion hryvnias, which is 24.4 billion hryvnias more than last year. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

Revenues to local budgets for the four months of this year increased by 18.5% compared to the same period in 2024. In total, local budgets received more than 156.3 billion hryvnias in January-April. This is 24.4 billion hryvnias more than last year

- said Kravchenko.

He stressed that the growth of revenues to local budgets in the conditions of war is an indicator of the sustainability of communities and their financial independence. These funds make it possible to implement important social local initiatives.

The main sources of filling in January - April 2025:

  • personal income tax - almost 87.7 billion hryvnias (+21% to January - April 2024);
    • single tax - 28.6 billion hryvnias (+14.6 %);
      • property tax - almost 18.2 billion hryvnias (+14.5%);
        • corporate income tax - 11.8 billion hryvnias (+12.1 %);
          • excise tax on excisable goods (products) produced in Ukraine - 809.3 million hryvnias (+61.2 %);
            • tourist tax - 99.1 million hryvnias (+35.4 %).

              Addition 

              According to the results of April 2025, The State Tax Service demonstrated overfulfillment of budget revenues in the amount of more than 10.2 billion UAH (the total amount of revenues in April is more than 83 billion hryvnias). In general, for the four months of this year, the overfulfillment is 46.2 billion UAH. 

              According to experts, such indicators were achieved thanks to the quality administration of tax revenues.

              The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko 02.05.25, 12:31 • 6215 views

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              EconomyFinance
              Ruslan Kravchenko
              Ukraine
              Brent
              $66.08
              Bitcoin
              $104,525.80
              S&P 500
              $5,664.27
              Tesla
              $297.16
              Газ TTF
              $35.41
              Золото
              $3,211.59
              Ethereum
              $2,559.77