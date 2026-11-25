Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The main priorities of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Estonia at the end of January, will be support for Ukraine’s energy sector and transport, as well as attracting financing. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this at a joint press conference with Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, UNN reports.

Today, in a trilateral format, with the participation of my colleague, Minister of Economy and the Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, we discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Estonia will host this conference in Tallinn at the end of January. We expect this event to produce concrete commitments from partners for Ukraine’s resilience - Sybiha said.

He added that the first priority was energy.

Since July alone, Russia has attacked more than 2,000 Ukrainian energy facilities. We expect the Conference to attract additional equipment and funds, which will arrive by the end of winter. The second priority is transport. Russia has destroyed more than 600 Ukrainian locomotives - Sybiha added.

The minister named insurance against war risks in Ukraine as the third priority, which should contribute to business development and the attraction of investment.

This will be a distinctive feature of the Conference in Tallinn - the minister noted.

We remind you

The next Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, in 2027.