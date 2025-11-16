Energy facilities in Odesa region attacked again at night: power outages reported

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa region. Power outages have been recorded in the region, and rescuers and energy workers are working to restore power.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Russian attack drones once again hit energy facilities in the south of the region. A solar power plant was also damaged. Fires that broke out after the strikes were promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. There were no casualties.

As a result of the attack, there are power outages in several districts of the region.

Rescuers and energy workers immediately began restoration work. Invincibility Points are operating in the affected area.

Life support facilities and critical infrastructure have been switched to backup power. The Odesa Regional Military Administration emphasizes that the enemy continues to deliberately strike civilian infrastructure in the south of the region.

Recall

During November 15, 176 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, and used 6153 kamikaze drones.